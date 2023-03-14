St. Pete’s Grand Villa Sale Announced

Residents of the Grand Villa Senior Living complex in south St. Petersburg will soon have new management.

In a Mar. 13 letter, SenCare Management president John Moschner informed residents that ownership of the community and day-to-day operations would transfer to Volante Senior Living, effective Mar. 23.

“We know that change, while inevitable, can cause uncertainty, and we are committed to keeping an open line of communication throughout this transition process,” Moschner wrote. “We are confident in Volante Senior Living’s commitment to do the same.”

A subsequent welcome letter from Danielle Inman, regional director of operations for Volante, confirmed that Volante would honor all current resident agreements through the transition. She also said Volante would meet with residents and their families on-site within 30 days after the property sale closes.

Family members with questions for Volante Senior Living should contact the company’s executive director. Interested parties can also visit volanteseniorliving.com to view a “Frequently Asked Questions” page about the company and its transition approach.

Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, at 3600 34th St. S., bills itself as a “resort-style assisted living and memory care community.” It boasts unique resident care technology and state-of-the-art medication management to provide needed care and peace of mind for residents and family members.

People can choose private or semi-private studios or one-bedroom apartments. The community offers essential services such as housekeeping, laundry, chef-prepared meals, and more. Amenities include a swimming pool, movie theater, putting green, and tennis court.

For more information, visit grandvillastpete.com.

Grand Villa employees have worked with the Gulfport Senior Center in the past.