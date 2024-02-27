St. Pete’s Run & Play Kids Cafe Opens in April

This coffee shop isn’t like any ordinary cafe: It’s a kids cafe. Run & Play Kids Cafe combines the joy and fun of an indoor play area with a coffee shop for parents and kids alike to enjoy.

Bean Wandering and RunRun Kids Store partnered up to create this family-friendly environment. Run & Play Kids Cafe plans to open by Apr. 2 at their new location on Central Avenue.

Run & Play Kids Cafe

RunRun Kids Store owner Jess Garvin said “it was so punishing” when she and the owner of Bean Wandering Hannah Rewarts announced the kids cafe.

“People were like, ‘Good. Kids don’t belong in coffee shops. Get them out’,” Garvin said. “They’re not wrong, because every time I brought my kid into a coffee shop, I feel like that.”

She said bringing her kids to a coffee shop feels like you’re interrupting someone’s work-from-home office space.

“There was no reason to open this besides, I was tired of it for myself and I wanted to create that space,” Garvin said.

Both, Garvin and Rewarts, are moms looking to make their parenting lives a little easier. They expressed excitement about finally having a place where they and their kids feel welcomed as well as other parents looking for a weekend or summer hang out spot.

“It’s going to be that indoor space that people can bring their kids and not have to be outside roasting,” Rewarts said. “You can drink, you can have breakfast, you could have lunch… whatever you want.”

The Collaboration

The RunRun Kids Store opened in September 2023. It offers durable toys and adorable clothes all organized by age. Garvin said kids can play with the toys and try clothes on to see if they really like those items.

The RunRun Kids Store mission is “to provide parents in St. Pete with a carefully curated selection of eco-conscious, nontoxic products that ignite creativity and nurture growth in kids.”

A doorway inside the building connects the cafe to the store. When parents and kids walk through the cafe doors, the coffee shop is to the left. Rewarts plans to have a menu directly across from the doors with drink and food options.

The cafe is Bean Wandering’s physical location. Rewarts began this business as a hobby in June 2023. Bean Wandering operates out of a mini-trailer, selling canned lattes. She makes the drinks then cans the coffee right in front of customers. It’s a quick come-and-go coffee station with unique flavor combinations.

The cafe will have hot and cold caffeinated drinks as well as mocktails and drinks for kids. Rewarts said they will use two St. Pete roasters, Look Alive Coffee and Home Coffee Brand LLC.

Run & Play Kids Cafe Play Area

There will be an open space area towards the back of the cafe. Each age group has its own gated play area. Parents can watch their kids from the walls surrounding the play area. Similar to an ordinary cafe, there are countertops and tables for parents to work at or to simply chat over coffee with friends as their kids play. The cafe eventually plans to host parties in their back party room.

Garvin and Rewarts plan to stock up the area with toys found at the RunRun Kids Store as well as a massive wooden playhouse for kids to play in.

The cafe will be open every day except Mondays — once they officially open in April.

Run & Play Kids Cafe, 3950 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-346-8574, runrunkidsstore.com.

