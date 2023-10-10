St. Pete’s Saturday Morning Market New Season

St. Pete’s Saturday Morning Market held its first market of its fall/winter season on Oct. 7.

Every Saturday morning, visitors shop small Tampa Bay businesses from the beginning of October through the end of May.

This market hosts about 170 vendors every week. Vendors range from local farmers with sustainably grown produce, to juried craft artists, to booths for nonprofit organizations in the community. Since it is in the morning, there’s plenty of food trucks serving meals and drinks to start your day. As visitors walk around, they can hear live music from Tampa Bay bands and musicians.

Saturday Morning Market’s mission is “to be the ‘heart’ of St. Petersburg — the place where people feel a strong sense of joyful connectedness and creative community. While farmers, great food, interesting crafts, and lively music are all wonderful elements of the market, this spirit of community is what really defines the Saturday Morning Market experience.”

The market has been around since 2002 and estimates roughly “10,000 people attend on a typical Saturday.”

In the spring/summer season, the market condenses to fit at Williams Park from June to August from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parking is tricky since the market takes place in a parking lot; plan accordingly.

Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

