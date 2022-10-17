St. Pete’s Sea Critters Becomes “Red White & Booze”

A close up photo of a fried fish taco
Sea Critters Cafe, a local St. Pete Beach Staple is being reimagined as Red, White, & Booze by its  new owners, Charles and Helen Collom.
The beach bum-favorite known as Sea Critters Cafe at 2007 Pass-a-Grille Way on St. Pete Beach is getting a new name: Red, White & Booze.

Former Sea Critters regulars Charles and Helen Collom bought the restaurant with the intention of maintaining the atmosphere while adding improvements to the Pass-a-Grille seafood restaurant.

What’s up and coming?

“More dock space, more seating outside, newer tables, [and] the food’s getting better and better as we go.” Charles said.
Staff will remain the same, but the Colloms are excited to announce that Red, White & Booze will add live music on Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and Sundays from 4-8 p.m. Customers can order fish and chips, lobster, scallops, crab cakes, calamari, and catch and cook options.
Fisherman are welcome to sell their fresh catches right off the dock.
“We’re bringing back old favorites and adding more to it,”  Helen said.
Red, White, & Booze: 2007 Pass-a-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach. Mon-Fri: 11 a.m.-10 p.m

by Abby Baker

