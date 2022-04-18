St. Pete’s Tacos My Love Opening on April 18

Tacos My Love, an authentic Mexican spot to be on 400 49th St. S., St. Petersburg, will host a soft opening April 18.

Owner and New York transplant Pedro Rosales says the restaurant will offer a rollout of plant-based options, but not be exclusively vegan.

It’s a natural choice, considering Rosales himself is 70% vegan with some wiggle room.

Tacos My Love will open in the former the Mid-Peninsula Seafood Market, but have a completely different feel. Rosales plans to do parties and obtained a liquor license for his bar. The heart of the restaurant will be Rosales’s Micheladas, a traditional Mexican cocktail mixed with beer, lime, sale and spices.

“We’re going to have some really fresh, really good Mexican dishes that I’m excited about,” Rosales said.

Think twists like jackfruit nachos, he adds.