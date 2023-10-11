St. Vincent de Paul CARES Food Center Re-Opens in October

St. Vincent de Paul CARES announced a grand re-opening of its Food Center.

On Oct. 12, the nonprofit organization will hold a celebration ceremony at 2 p.m. at the updated Food Center location (401 15th St. N., St. Petersburg).

CEO Michael Raposa will give a brief speech followed by a ribbon cutting and blessing.

“SVdP CARES is excited to unveil the transformed Food Center, which stands as a testament to the collective compassion and commitment of our community,” said Raposa. “The re-imagined Food Center is not just a space for meals; it’s a symbol of our dedication to restoring dignity and providing a welcoming space for those in need.”

At the end of the ceremony, guests have a chance to tour the new Food Center.

Food Center’s Re-Opening

According to the press release, the kitchen, dining, and living space updated along with the menu. The organization modernized facilities ensuring “a comfortable and dignified dining experience for all guests.”

Other key features to expect from the opening includes partnerships with local businesses and enhanced outreach programs.

The Food Center is open to anyone in need of a meal. The SVdP CARES website states it “provides meals 365 days a year, including holidays.”

