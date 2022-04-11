Stabbed Woman, Baby with Bag on Head in Pinellas Park

A Pinellas Park police officer discovered a bloody murder scene Friday afternoon, with a 32-year-old woman stabbed to death and a baby girl with a garbage bag over her head inside an apartment off U.S. 19.

Police also had to call in the Pinellas Park Fire Department for a hazmat situation at the April 8 crime scene because of a chemical order that prompted evacuation of the apartment community.

Pinellas Park Police said Saturday they had made an arrest in the death of Chrystal Williams, who was found with the four-month-old infant (whose name has not been released).

Keyuhn Chambers, 41, of Pinellas Park, faces first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges. Police said Chamber and Williams are married.

Chambers was arrested with blood on his clothing after fleeing the Clear Harbor Apartments near U.S. 19 and 115th Avenue North.

According to police, officers discovered Williams suffering from “multiple stable wounds inside the apartment.”

The baby was located with the bag over her head. She was the child of a friend of Williams and was not physically hurt, according to police.

A witness also saw a man leaving the apartment homes with blood on his clothing, according to PPPD.

Police also said when officers were inside the apartment they “ overwhelmed by an unknown chemical odor” and the fire department was called into the evacuate the building and treat any victims.

The baby and two first responders at the scene were transported to the hospital for observation and treatment. Police are still trying to figure out the motive for the alleged murder and the nature of chemical odor and hazmat incident.

Chambers has been booked into Pinellas County Jail.