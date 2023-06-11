Stand-Up Comedy at Sunshine City Comedy Club

Sunshine City Comedy Club is now under new ownership. However, the club’s in the same place as other comedy clubs that preceded it.

This low-key comedy club is in the strip mall next to the old Silas Dent’s, across from the Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach.

Comedians perform every weekend for about one or two days. Headlining comedians performing from June-August include Jason Allen King, Abi Sanchez, Sean Harper, Kojo Prince, Kandyce August, Jay Legend, Johnny B., Ginger Kelly, Paul Farahvar, Oscar Collazos, Chris Clarke, Cam Bertrand, and Cody Woods.

Purchase tickets for these upcoming shows online.

The comedy club offers an open mic every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with a small entry fee of $5.

The club’s New Jack Show is an open mic night for new stand-up comedians in need of some workshop for their material. People can sign up online or at the door every Friday night at 10 p.m.

Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com

