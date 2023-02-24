State Eyes Fishing Restrictions to Help Birds

Fishing lines and lures hurt or kill hundreds of pelicans and other seabirds at the Skyway Pier in the southern tip of Pinellas County. That’s a higher rate than other area piers and fishing areas.

To address the problem, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission could restrict certain fishing gear at fishing piers next to the Skyway Bridge.

Staff briefed FWC commissioners on the proposal at its Feb. 21 meeting with the aim of reducing seabird entanglements with fishing lines and gear.

The Skyway Fishing Pier State Park is adjacent to the Skyway Bridge linking south Pinellas and northern Manatee counties. Skyway piers extend more than two miles into Tampa Bay. The piers are the remnants of the old Skyway Bridge, partially destroyed after a cargo ship slammed into it in May 1980.

The pier is the longest fishing pier in the world with as many as 200,000 visitors per year. Pandemic shutdowns increased interest in fishing drew more anglers to the pier since 2020.

“A sharp increase in pier visitation during 2020 led to further increases of documented and reported pelican entanglement,” FWC said in an announcement on the potential rule.

“Hundreds of pelicans and other seabirds are entangled in fishing gear at Skyway Pier each year, resulting in their severe injury or death,” the state agency said.

FWC staff wants new education requirements for anglers; a preliminary rule plan unveiled Feb. 21. includes some restrictions on the types of fishing rigs and other gear at the Skyway.

Those include prohibiting the use of fishing rigs with more than one hook or a multiple hook from November 1 to March 31; limiting anglers to two sets of hook-and-line gear in the state park; and prohibiting use of sabiki rigs year-round within a portion of South Skyway Pier.

Staff also wants a formal review of any new rules after two years.

The commission said it will hold a “final hearing” on the rule at a future date and continues to welcome input from the fishing community, conservationists, and others.

“We are grateful for the engagement and feedback from our stakeholders who are continuing to work collaboratively with us to address brown pelican entanglements at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park,” said FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “It’s our job to balance the interests of both fish and wildlife as well as anglers. We face this all the time. We’ve always limited or closed access only as a last resort, and we have approved this proposed rule with the understanding that modifications will likely occur at the final hearing.”