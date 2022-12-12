State Grant to Help Next ‘ReadOut’

Gulfport City Council voted at its Dec. 6 regular meeting to approve a Florida Humanities’ Book Festival grant providing $10,000 for an upcoming event at the city’s library. A budget amendment was required to accept the award and to allow the new funding to be spent.

The grant typically awards up to that amount to support humanities-based learning experiences, and is intended to provide funding to eligible Florida nonprofit organizations to support events “that celebrate the joy of reading, encourage thoughtful interactions between authors and their readers, and reflect on how literature conveys the human experience,” according to a city staff report.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly put it simply when addressing the council: “This grant is in support of events that promote reading.”

Locally it will be used for “ReadOut 2023: Literary Queeries.”

In recent years, the Gulfport Library and its LGBTQ Resource Center has hosted annual “ReadOut” events as a weekend celebration of lesbian literature, according to officials, although the 2023 event will be expanded to include all aspects of the LGBTQ community. The grant funds expenses incurred by event speakers and advertising.

“ReadOut” has traditionally taken place over Presidents Day weekend, either virtually or in person. LGBTQ Resource Center board chair Susan Gore told council a few months ago that, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to make the event virtual resulted in a considerable increase in attendance.

This year’s event will take place in a hybrid fashion, according to city officials, with speakers from across the LGBTQ+ spectrum.