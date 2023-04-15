Local officials have scheduled a “State of the Beaches” mayors’ town hall for Thursday, April 27, 5-6:30 p.m. at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive.

The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the event, along with St. Petersburg College Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions.

According to chamber officials, former Bay News 9 anchor Al Ruechel will moderate a conversation about the state of the beaches with mayors from across the county. Those elected officials will have the opportunity to share what is happening in their respective cities and how each city is affected by the current legislative session.

The panel is expected to include:

Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy, Indian Rocks Beach

David Will, Redington Beach

William “Bill” Queen, North Redington Beach

MaryBeth Henderson, Redington Shores

James “Jim” Rostek, Madeira Beach

Tyler Payne, Treasure Island

Sam Henderson, Gulfport

A reception will follow the “state of the beaches” April 27 session. Those in attendance can meet and greet the mayors. Organizers encourage all beach businesses and residents to attend.

For more information, contact the institute (isps.spcollege.edu, 727-394-6942) or the chamber (timbchamber.org, 727-360-4121, events@timbchamber.org).

Click here to register to attend.