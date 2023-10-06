State Requires New Online Fishing Course

New fishing regulations at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park went into effect Oct. 1 — including a required education course.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) requires the course, as well as some gear restrictions, as part of new rules the popular Skyway Fishing Pier. The FWC hopes to reduce the numbers of injured pelicans, seagulls, and other birds from fishing lines and hooks.

State officials require a certificate of completion of the new free online course for anglers at the Skyway Fishing Pier. Access to the annual fishing course is at the state agency’s website.

New Online Fishing Course

Annually, anglers ages 16 and older need to complete the course successfully. This includes those older than 65 who might be exempt from other state fishing requirements.

These new fishing rules aim to reduce pelican and other bird injuries and deaths.

“Anglers are limited to use of no more than two sets of hook-and-line fishing gear (e.g., rods or handlines),” an FWC announcement read.

The new rules prohibit fishing rigs with more than one hook as well as multiple hook lures from Nov. 15 to March 15.

The state agency plans to revisit the rules after two years to see how they are progressing and impacting seabirds as well as fishing at the Skyway Fishing Pier.