The Florida Association of Chamber Professionals recognized and honored two members from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce at its annual conference on Dec. 7.

FACP recognized Membership Director Roxanne Anderson for her excellence in the Chamber of Commerce profession while being a part of the FACP Certified Professionals Program. She is now a Florida Certified Chamber Professional.

FACP named President and CEO, Robin Miller, the 2022 Executive of the Year. She made outstanding contributions to the state and chamber management work, according to a press release from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, which lead to this award.