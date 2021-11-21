Stella’s Gets its Liquor License

The local breakfast favorite known for its green building and habited mascot has started serving spiked coffees and juice-based cocktails.

Stella’s previously sold beer and wine, but the additional liquor license allows for stronger drinks, meaning the previously wine-based bloody mary is getting a revamp.

An official cocktail menu is on the way, Stella’s owner Barbara Banno says.

“With the cold mornings, the Irish coffees have already become a bestseller,” Banno said. “I like to get creative, so we have some breakfast style ideas coming soon.”

Banno is referring to a “breakfast bite and shot,” coming from the mind of her chef (and wife) Morgan Banno.

The shot will consist of Irish whiskey, butterscotch schnapps and is chased with orange juice. Morgan hopes to pair the morning-time jolt with a tiny pancake or waffle, for good measure.

“It’s supposed to taste like maple syrup,” Banno said. “Morgan is perfecting it and we’re really excited to finally try it out.”

