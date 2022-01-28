Stetson Dean Announces Resignation

Chicago, meet Dean Alexandre.

The Dean of Stetson College of Law, Michèle Alexandre, will step down from her role come July, 2022.

Alexandre announced this week that she’d accepted the position as Dean of Loyola University Chicago School of Law; she will assume duties in Chicago on July 15.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the Stetson Law community in such meaningful ways,” Dean Alexandre said in a press release. “I am proud to have been part of some transformative success on campus, success that will greatly benefit students and the Stetson community at large.”

Since 2019, Alexandre has led Stetson through the COVID-19 crisis, seen the best Florida Bar Examination pass rate for first-time test takers since 2016, and raised more than $20 million for the College of Law, among other accomplishments.

“Michèle has been an outstanding advocate and leader for Stetson University’s College of Law, and for Stetson University more broadly,” said Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke. “I have no doubt that Michèle will be profoundly successful in her new leadership role at Loyola Chicago.”

It’s unclear who will take over Alexandre’s position in the summer.