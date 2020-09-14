Stetson Gets Noticed for Diversity and Inclusion

Stetson University College of Law is no stranger to diversity initiatives. They have an entire office dedicated to it: the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Gulfport law school has held panels over the years, inviting those with experiences overcoming difficulties of diversity.

Recently, Stetson University College of Law has been recognized above their peers by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, to receive the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.

“At Stetson Law, we are committed to the work being undertaken here and university-wide to implement meaningful inclusionary practices among students, faculty, and staff,” said Dean Michèle Alexandre, “and to continuing to foster an inclusive community where everyone is expected to lead with humanity and professionalism, so we could not be more thrilled that our efforts thus far have been recognized nationally.”

Stetson has had two primary programs focused on diversity and inclusion.

Stetson’s efforts to recruit and retain underrepresented and first-generation students came first. This program pairs these students with a mentor and provides personalized support – not everyone has the same issues that may prevent them from graduating – throughout the length of their academic career. Stetson also focused on getting specialized funding through scholarships and financial endowments to ensure tuition isn’t a student’s main priority.

Stetson also launched an Inclusive Hiring Strategic Plan to increase diversity and representation among faculty and staff.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges, universities and professional schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Stetson will be featured, along with other recipients, in the November 2020 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

Check out Stetson University College of Law’s website for more information on their Office of Diversity and Inclusion and resources for students, faculty and staff.