Stetson Launches Program for Underserved Teens

In an effort to bring opportunity to local youth, Stetson College of Law in Gulfport is launching a virtual civic education program for 30 teens, between the ages of 15 and 17, considered underrepresented because of race, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic status or school performance.

The program, from July 19 to 24, provides students with courses such as gender identity, sexual orientation, poverty law and human rights.

Led by professors Judith Scully, Christine Cerniglia and Roy Balleste, the program is part of a four-year initiative to challenge socio-economic norms.

“Stetson Law officials recognized that, during the last 20 years, civics education and social action programming have decreased nationally,” reads a Stetson Law press release. “Students have little, if any, opportunity at the high school level to access the knowledge and tools they need to be advocates.”

This is the first year for the program, and the faculty at Stetson is hopeful for ongoing success.

“Stetson Law has longstanding expertise in teaching students to think critically and advocate for vulnerable groups,” said Stetson Law Dean Michèle Alexandre. “We believe that these types of programs can create a positive ripple effect for the participants, their families, schools and communities.”

The application deadline is May 31. The program is virtual, but students without the means to check in online will be provided compensation for resources.

Find an application at stetson.edu/law/youth-program or call 727-430-1580.

