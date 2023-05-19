Stetson Law Ranked Top in Advocacy

On May 11, U.S. News & World Report recognized Stetson University College of Law in its annual best graduate school rankings.

The publication ranked Stetson Law “as the number one law school for trial advocacy and the number three destination for llegal writing” according to the university’s press release.

“Being a national leader in trial advocacy and legal writing is about more than accolades and trophies – it represents our commitment to the legal profession and its critical role in promoting justice for all,” said Stetson Law Interim Dean Theresa Pulley Radwan. “We congratulate every member of the Stetson Law community for remaining committed to educating ethical professionals who will leave our campuses with the legal acumen, real-world skills, and empathy they need to succeed as Stetson Lawyers.”

The U.S. News & World post all the rankings online. The 2024 rankings reported Stetson’s law school programs tied for 84th best law school as well as 34th part-time law school.

Other law school speciality rankings include:

18th in Dispute Resolution

80th in Contracts/Commercial Law

88th in Environmental Law

89th in Clinical Training

91st in Tax Law

94th Criminal Law

94th in Healthcare Law

107th in Constitutional Law

125th in Business/Corporate Law

127th in International Law

130th in Intellectual Property Law

