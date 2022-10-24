Stetson Law Student Wins $10,000 National Award

When third-year Stetson Law student Savannah Green received a phone call one day, she never dreamed it was worth $10,000. Green is the winner of Milestone’s 2022 Trial LawHER Scholarship, a national program that awards $10,000 to a female third-year law student who plans to become plaintiff trial lawyer.

“I was shocked … I was leaving class on Stetson‘s campus, and I definitely shed some happy tears of excitement,” Green said.

According to Milestone, Green was selected as this year’s scholarship recipient based on the contents of her essay and video submissions. The scholarship aims to provide opportunities to grow in this profession, a profession that has more men than women.

The Gulfport-based student is president of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers at Stetson, and editor of the Stetson Journal of Advocacy and the Law. She’s already accepted a position with Pensacola law firm Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis, & Overholtz.

“I chose to go to law school originally because I knew I wasn’t done learning and growing and wanted to go back to school. I started working at a law firm to see how I liked it; I knew immediately that I made the right decision,” Green said. “Fighting for justice for injured plaintiffs is so important to me and I couldn’t be more proud to be pursuing a career where I can be an advocate for people that need it most.”