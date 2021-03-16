Stetson’s Lamda Legal Society Looks to Grow

The Lambda Legal Society at Stetson University College of Law is now national affiliate of the National LGBT Bar Association. The group’s mission is to educate law students about LGBTQ legal issues, promote intersectional social justice and support community involvement.

“We want to connect with the community as much as possible,” said Edson Abadia Jr., community outreach coordinator for Lambda at Stetson.

Lamda is not unique to Stetson. It is a national organization founded in 1973 and dedicated to “achieving full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education and public policy work,” according to the official website.

What is unique is that locals who identify as LGBTQ will now have a nearby organization that speaks up for queer civil rights and is a national affiliate.

With six people on the board and, in the time of COVID, only around 20 to 30 people showing up to events, the goal is to expand public awareness beyond the small group of queer people who know about the program.

“I think Stetson is a very inclusive place, and we want to do our part at Lamda to stay engaged with the LGBTQ community, in and out of the school,” Abadia said.

Stetson, Meet Edson

Abadia came to Stetson from the University of Florida as a gay, first-generation Hispanic law student.

“Once I got on campus, I was like, ‘Okay, where is the LGBTQ organization?’” Abadia said. “I saw the rainbow flags everywhere and felt so comfortable.”

After graduating in 2022, the Daytona native plans to work in social advocacy law.

“Wherever I end up, I want to focus on how I can bring the LGBTQ perspective,” Abadia said. “For now, I want to bring events to Lamda and connect people.”

Learn more about Lamda Legal at Stetson’s news and events at fb.com/lambdastetsonlaw.

