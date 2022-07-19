An arbitrator held a hearing in October 2020 over the demotion of Gulfport Police Department sergeant and the sanctioning of another officer over their handling of a family dispute on St. Patrick’s Day 2019.

Now – 20 months later – the department and the officers still await a decision from arbitrator Kitty Grubb.

Ken Afienko, an attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43, represented GPD officers Rob Burkhart and Cory Smith in the arbitration hearing after the department disciplined them for their handling of a domestic incident involving two brothers in March 2019.

Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent demoted Burkhart from sergeant to police officer and suspended him without pay for 84 hours. Vincent also suspended Smith without pay for 24 hours over the incident.

“No ruling,” said Afienko. “She has not responded to my previous two emails, so I assume we are not going to get a ruling from her.”

If Grubb doesn’t rule on the dispute, Aflienko said the police union and City will have to revisit the situation and potentially have to restart the process.

The Seminole-based attorney and mediator will not get paid for her services unless a ruling is rendered, the police union attorney said.

Grubb did not respond to The Gabber’s requests for comment about the Gulfport case.

Vincent also said there has not been a decision rendered. Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly declined comment on the ruling delays and what happens if Grubb does not make a ruling.

“The arbitrator’s decision is still pending,” said O’Reilly. “Unfortunately, It would be inappropriate for the City to provide comment while the case is presently in deliberation.” He did not say what Grubb’s fee is for the hearing. The Fraternal Order of Police and the City of Gulfport will split the fee, he said.

The case revolves around disciplinary action taken over a 2019 St. Patrick’s Day incident, and whether Burkhart and Smith the family dispute properly. The department and officers dispute the handling of the case, what kind of instructions or guidance the officers received from superiors, and whether they should have returned the same night to check on the situation. The arbitration includes multiple incidences that Afienko argued proves the department metes out discipline in an imbalanced and sometimes retaliatory manner.

The demotion and docked pay were instituted after an internal review by GPD. The officers and the police union challenged the discipline and took the department’s actions to arbitration per their collective bargaining agreement.

The Gabber first reported on this ongoing arbitration in January 2022.