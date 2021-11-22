Stolen Bird Found, Back at Animal House Pet Shop

An exotic bird snatched from a St. Petersburg pet shop has been found safe, according to police.

A rare red-fronted macaw was taken from the Animal House Pet Center on Nov. 3. The South American bird is endangered and is worth $3,800.

St. Pete Police said they have charged Andy Burnett, 37, with “grand theft in connection with the bird heist.”

Thursday evening, police said the macaw was brought back to pet shop owner Steve Silk.

Police said the bird was dropped off Thursday at the Fur Ever Friends Veterinary Clinic in South Pasadena and employees “immediately recognized it as

the missing bird was seen in news reports and called authorities.”

SPPD released video footage of a man seen taking the macaw from the store without paying for it.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...