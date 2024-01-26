Stormrunners Dog Mural Vandalized, but Muralists Repaint It

Stormrunners Tavern is ready to take Caddy’s seat at the Gulfport restaurant and bar table. Muralists have created an intricate dog mural on the east fence. On the night of Jan. 23, someone painted over the entire mural. Once a series of colorful dog portraits, Dave Burton, Stormrunners’ managing partner, arrived at the restaurant on the Jan. 24 and saw nothing but grey.

“We found out first by social media,” said Burton. “When we got there, it was disappointing and upsetting.”

Despite this, he isn’t too rattled. His experience in the business and focus on the future of the business carry him through tough times like this.

Stormrunners Tavern Vandalized

“Unfortunately, things happen,” said Burton. “We need to figure out how to move forwards and make the best place to make Gulfport locals excited. It’s not going to break our spirit.”

Thoughts From the Artist: It Would Help if the Hype Dies Down

The artist behind the mural, Alex Clawson, shares a similar perspective.

“You don’t want to give whoever it is more hype,” said Clawson. “This is what they want. It would help if the hype dies down.”

The outrage, he says, is likely encouraging whoever it is to go out and do it again — here or to another mural. For nearly the whole day on Jan. 25, Clawson spent his time redoing the mural — on his own dollar.

“I can’t put it on [Burton] to pay for us to redo it,” said Clawson.

This time, he’s covering it with anti-graffiti barrier paint, so that if it happens again it is easier to clean off. Fortunately, Burton sees one positive from the incident.

“The community has been so helpful and supportive,” said Burton. “It really shows how tightly knit Gulfport is. At the end of the day, we need to weigh wants versus needs. We’re still going to open in the spring. We’re full-steam ahead.”

While Stormrunners staff are working with GPPD, they’re focused on getting the business off the ground. They’re sticking to their slogan of, “we’re coming ashore in ’24.”

