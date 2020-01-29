StoryCorps Comes to Town

StoryCorps staff members visited the Gulfport Public Library January 28 to 30 with their professional audio recording equipment to capture the stories of 30 local people as part of a national award the facility received in 2019 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. In groups of two for up to 40 minutes, participants talked about how the library has influenced their lives. One of the interviews may be condensed and featured on National Public Radio, said Library Director David Mather. All of the interviews will become a part of the StoryCorps online archives. Pictured from left on Tuesday, January 28 are StoryCorps National Facilitator Dawn Cole, Phyllis Rosenblum and Phyllis Plotnick both of Gulfport. Related Gabber coverage: thegabber.com/gulfport-library-wins-a-national-award-grant/.