Strong Tropical Storm Eta Speeds Up

A 4 p.m. update on November 11 from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Eta has sped up just a bit, but is still moving slowly toward Florida’s west coast. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH.

The storm will approach the west-central coast of Florida tonight and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida on Thursday.

There is a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning in effect for the bay area – that means we should expect winds up to 70 MPH and the possibility of life-threatening storm surge. Flash, urban and isolated flooding is expected. Residents should finalize all storm prep and take cover.

The Skyway bridge is closed, as are Pinellas County Schools. Tampa International Airport suspended operations until November 12 afternoon, but may resume earlier if conditions get better.

You can download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide to assist with preparations.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, and find updates at the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter.

The Gabber will release updates every three hours, in line with the National Hurricane Center’s advisories, until Hurricane Eta clears our coverage area. We encourage all our readers to go to hurricanes.gov for more information.