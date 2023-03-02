Student Arrested for Shooting Threat

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Feb. 28 after he allegedly threatened a shooting at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg.

The teen is in the eighth grade and faces a felony charge of making a threat to kill, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

SPPD did not release the student’s name, but said he was arrested after a school resource officer learned he made a shooting threat in a social media post.

Police made the arrest at the middle-schooler’s home. St. Pete police promised charges and arrests for anyone who makes threats of shooting or other violence in the school system.

John Hopkins MS is located near Tropicana Field at 701 16th St S. The school has special magnet programs via its Center for the Arts, Journalism and Gifted Studies.