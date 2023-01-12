Some local students are making quite an impression with their photography skills, and once again the public is invited to see their work.

An exhibit titled Through Our Eyes: Midtown and Beyond is scheduled for Jan. 13-14 at Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. It will showcase the photojournalism work of students from Melrose Elementary, John Hopkins Middle, and Lakewood High School. The theme for this 18th annual event is “Taking Action.”

One hundred photos, multimedia, and newspaper articles created by students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be on display.

“The programs immerse students in multimedia journalism, equipping them with life skills that will serve them in whatever career path they choose,” according to one organizer.

In addition to showcasing the students’ work, the exhibit raises funds for various aspects of the Journeys in Journalism program.

Bob Devin Jones, owner of Studio@620, has allowed his studio to house this event nearly since its inception and he continues to be impressed by what he sees.

“Extraordinary,” he said. “The photos have always been good, but they’ve gotten better and better and better. I have an extensive collection of photographs and art, and I have a couple that could have been shot by Gordon Parks.”

Aside from opening up his space, he has virtually nothing to do with the program aside from promoting it.

“We don’t curate the show,” he said. “[The students and school leaders] install the show.”

Opening night for students and families is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The Art Walk & Silent Auction will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, 5-9 p.m. Find more information.