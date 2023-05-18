When Delaney Roque enrolled in Dr. Gary Mormino’s “Modern Florida” capstone course at USF St. Petersburg last fall, the college senior had no idea that time spent doing archival research would win a top award from the Florida Historical Society. A history major minoring in women’s and gender studies, Roque originally planned to write about notable occupations held by members of St. Petersburg’s Black community during the 1950s and 1960s.

Learning about Gulfport’s Lincoln Cemetery

After Roque began to examine archival records and historic documents, the research took a different direction. While cross-referencing the names of individuals found in newspapers with burial indexes created by organizations such as the Pinellas Genealogy Society, Roque discovered that hundreds of names did not appear in already-existing lists of persons interred at Lincoln Cemetery, a burial site for St. Petersburg’s Black residents since its creation in 1926.

Finding incomplete and inconsistent information, Roque changed the paper’s focus. Entitled “Step Softly, a Dream Lies Buried Here,” the research paper examined how Gulfport’s Lincoln Cemetery represents the Black community’s perseverance, as well as how past patterns of segregation and gentrification in the Sunshine City have impacted the cemetery’s condition throughout its history.

The Florida Historical Society awarded Roque’s paper the Caroline Mays Brevard Prize, an honor recognizing the best undergraduate paper in Florida history. Roque received the award at the Society’s May 18 banquet. Competition for the Brevard Prize is open annually to college and university students throughout the United States.

A Student of History

A Florida native, Roque has excelled in history classes since middle school. While enrolled in an Advanced Placement (AP) United States History class at Seminole High School, Roque became involved in the Junior Docent program at Heritage Village and later served as a member of the Pinellas County Historical Society’s board of directors.

Researching the perplexing history of stewardship and management of Lincoln Cemetery posed a formidable challenge. Previous articles in The Gabber Newspaper and other sources answered some questions, but many remained. Indeed, the full history of the cemetery located immediately north of Boca Ciega High School remains obscured by incomplete and missing records.

Roque talked with Dr. Mormino about the cemetery’s lack of documents and poor recordkeeping practices. Empowered rather than dissuaded, Roque said that Mormino’s “vast knowledge of all-things Florida has proven to be extremely helpful throughout the research and construction of the paper.”

Mormino recommended historians, librarians, and sources to consult that allowed Roque to place the story of Lincoln within the broader context of other Black cemeteries in the area.

“Though the research is lengthy and arduous at times, knowing that I am telling the stories of these unidentified individuals through my paper helped me stay focused and dedicated to my craft,” Roque said. “The history of Lincoln Cemetery — and the broader Tampa Bay region’s Black cemeteries — is depressing, given the circumstances. However, their stories deserve to be told and documented.”

Roque earned a bachelor’s degree from USF on May 6. By maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Roque graduated as a King O’Neal Scholar, an honor reserved for USF graduates who earn a perfect grade point average in their undergraduate studies.

Lincoln Cemetery Research Continues

Roque’s award-winning essay has opened new doors of inquiry.

“I hope my paper ignites interest in analyzing communal resources that will lead to the potential identification of the over 4,000 who remain unidentified,” Roque said.

The research paper remains a work-in-progress at this time. Currently employed at the Largo Library, Roque plans to pursue a master’s degree in library and information science and hopes to build upon this experience as a foundation for future work in an archive, museum, or research library.

“I was overjoyed to find out that I was awarded the Carolyn Mays Brevard Award and my mind instantly went to Lincoln Cemetery, as I found this to be both a personal success and a success to Lincoln Cemetery and St. Petersburg history as a whole,” Roque said. “Though the research is lengthy and arduous at times, knowing that I am telling the stories of these unidentified individuals through my paper helped me stay focused and dedicated to my craft.”

Looking Beyond Lincoln

Roque’s research has also expanded to other sites. These include Holly Hill Memorial Park, a cemetery now known as Royal Palm North or the Garden of Peace Cemetery. Located along South Frontage Road southwest of where Gandy Boulevard meets Interstate 275, this site was originally developed as another location for Black burials in lower Pinellas County during the 1950s, long before the highway’s construction.

If you have information about burials at Black cemeteries you wish to share, you may reach Delaney Roque at through The Gabber Newspaper; email her via info@thegabber.com.