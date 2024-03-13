Students Shadow Production for ‘Brooker’ Film at Eckerd College

It’s never some ordinary college day on campus at Eckerd College. On Mar. 1, a professional Tampa Bay film crew shot part of an independent film on the campus. Along with that, a handful of Eckerd College Film Studies students shadowed the crew for the day.

Currently, the name of the film is Brooker. The film’s writer and producer Brandon Ransbottom said this is a Florida-based, Indiana Jones-esque film.

“It’s not a period piece; it’s set in modern day,” Ransbottom said. “It’s about an adventure character. He is tasked to collect artifacts at this university. He finds a relic with superpowers and holds it ransom from the buyer.”

Ransbottom is a filmmaker in the Tampa Bay area and founder of Vital North Creative. He said this is a low-budget local film with a 90% local crew.

Additionally, his brother Kyle Ransbottom is a visiting assistant professor of theater at Eckerd College. He received approval from the school to film three to four scenes on campus.

Brooker Film at Eckerd College

Ransbottom talked with Eckerd’s Director of Digital Strategy and Communications Michel Fougeres before setting up on campus. Fougeres had a screening process confirming the production matched Eckerd College’s values.

“We liked that it was local,” Fougeres said. “We liked that our students had an opportunity to participate, learn, and make professional connections.”

Penh Alicandro, Eckerd’s digital media production specialist, said they reached out to a film studies professor, Nick Corrao, for any interested students. Alicandro said they already had 15-20 crew members including the cast. They filmed in the James Center labs, the academic quad, and in the Nielsen Center for Visual Arts.

Ransbottom said he worked with at least seven or eight students throughout the day. One student also joined the crew as a production assistant at their Dunedin location the next day.

“I was really glad they could see a really great crew working,” Ransbottom said. “They are local people. These are all people they could intern or shadow. They are real connections.”

Eckerd College Film Studies Students

Sophomore Nicole Vogler spent her Friday afternoon on set. She said Ransbottom was very welcoming with all the students.

Vogler wondered about the writing process more than the shooting. She said Ransbottom walked her through the day-to-day edits to the script.

“He basically told me there’s two approaches you can have to script writing,” Vogler said. “You can either write the craziest, most outlandish, lofty script, you can imagine or you can assess first who you’re going to have on the project and then write from there. He showed me how he combined the two.”

She said she felt comfortable asking questions on the film set.

“He was very kind… he wouldn’t treat you like ‘Oh, I’m gonna answer this quickly’ and then get back to work. He would give you a full lecture about the writing process and I learned so much,” Vogler said.

