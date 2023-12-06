Submit Your Pizza Creations to Custom Slyce Contest

Finish off 2023 by helping Slyce Pizza Bar ring in a new menu item for the new year. Slyce Pizza Bar will run their Custom Slyce Contest for the month of December.

The beachside pizzeria is giving one lucky customer the chance to create and name their own custom pizza to go on the menu.

Here is How You Can Join the Custom Slyce Contest:

From now until Dec. 15, submit your pizza creation on social media by tagging @slycepizzabar. List all the ingredients, sauces, and toppings in the caption.

After some evaluation, Slyce will announce the top three contenders. From Dec. 19-31, the community can vote on which of the three would make the best new addition to the Slyce menu. Voting will take place on Facebook and Instagram.

Once all the votes are in, Slyce will announce the Custom Slyce Contest winner. For the month of January, the winning pizza will make its debut at all locations for everyone to taste.

The winner also has the opportunity to make their pizza creation in the Slyce kitchen.

Slyce Pizza Bar, 311 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-408-5272; 662 150th Ave., Madeira Beach. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-308-7881; 6340 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weds.-Mon., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-353-3181, slycepizzabar.com.

