Summer Book Bus Brings Free Books to Pinellas

A bus with a rainbow on it
Here’s where to get in on the Summer Book Bus action before it’s over.
Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County

Book lovers, be on the lookout for a big, rainbow, retro bus on the streets of Pinellas. The Summer Book Bus will be making 45 stops from Tarpon Springs to South St. Pete before July 11.

The books (which are all new) are free, thanks to the Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB). Each child can take home two books.

“Of course, the kids just love it,” said Jennifer Dodd, associate manager of communications with JWB.

A blue map of Pinellas County with a bus on it, including text reading 'Tarpon Springs', 'Dunedin', 'Oldsmar', 'Safety Harbor', 'Clearwater', 'Largo', 'Seminole', 'Pinellas Park', and 'St. Petersburg'. Text at top reads Summer Book Bus
The book-filled bus is driving until July 11.
Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County

Since launching in 2017, the campaign behind the Summer Book Bus, JWB’s Early Readers, Future Leaders Grade-Level Reading Campaign, has given more than 10,000 books to more than 5,000 children in Pinellas.

This year, you still have time to catch the bus.

Here’s an online list of where the rainbow reading bus will stop until July 11.

