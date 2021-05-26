Summer Bucket List

It’s the summer after an event-less year, and St. Petersburg, Gulfport and surrounding hot spots are making up for lost time.

Get your COVID shot and make Fourth of July plans, St. Pete Pride preparations and review festival checklists before the summer runs out!

Gulfport Pride Preview

A few days before the month-long party that is St. Pete Pridefest, Gulfport kicks off it’s first ever Gulfport Pride with events at some of the city’s popular spots.

The celebration commences with a flag raising at 4 p.m. at the Gulfport Public Library on Saturday, May 29.

“I am looking forward to a colorful and all-inclusive event,” said Gulfport Pride event organizer and CEO of SIK Promotions Suzie King.

From there, Beach Boulevard will be decked out in rainbow and filled with vendors until 9 p.m., with a rundown of daylong events from a vibrator race for charity at Salty’s Gulfport to a drag show by local favorite Brianna Summers-Gemini at Neptune’s Bar & Grille.

“I think it’s going to be much bigger than we anticipated; our vendor spots are sold out already,” King said.

More at outcoast.com/events/gulfport-pride-2021.

ArtOut

In conjunction with Gulfport Pride, the LBGTQ Resource Center at the Gulfport Library is hosting ArtOut, an annual art gallery showcaseing the work of queer artists.

“This year we have a number of curated pieces from old – well, former and new – Gulfport artists,” said LGBTQ Resource Center Board President Susan Gore. “No one is old in Gulfport.”

The temporary exhibit begins at 4 p.m., on Saturday May 29 and runs through the month of June.

“It’s exciting that the CDC has allowed mingling without masks for vaccinated people,” Gore said. “You can expect more events from the Resource Center.”

St. Pete Pride

It’s back – paradeless, but bigger than ever.

Expect drink specials, rainbow runs, a Pridefest and more around St. Petersburg for Pride.

“As one of the only large Pride celebrations in the country happening this June (Pride Month), we’re proud to bring our community a safe way to gather and celebrate Pride,” the St. Pete Pride Facebook Page posted.

The event list continues to grow as more organizations and businesses get involved.

“Each weekend, thousands of people will (safely) gather for signature events hosted in outdoor locations, while all month long, over a hundred participating St. Pete restaurants, cultural institutions and retail partners will celebrate with events, discounts and Pride-friendly offerings,” reads the post.

More at stpetepride.org/events.

Fireworks Galore

Despite the City of Gulfport holding off on a fireworks show this year, there are several options for local light show enthusiasts:

St. Pete Beach, Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m. at 200 76th Ave.

St. Petersburg, Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m., Downtown St. Petersburg.

Treasure Island: Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m., from 10400 Gulf Blvd.

Geckofest

From the crowning of a Gecko Queen to the circus of costumes floating down Beach Boulevard, Geckofest is a Gulfport festival just as quirky as the town that hosts it.

This year, some details are yet to be determined but the festival is on.

“I don’t have an application just yet, but that’s up to the merchant,” Justin Shea, Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor, said.

According to Gulfport Merchants Chamber President Barbara Banno, the street festival is planned for Saturday, September 4. Geckocrawl is slated for Saturday, August 14 and Gecko Ball for Saturday, August 28.

Fourth of July Run

A four-mile run starting at dawn off the St. Petersburg Pier on the Fourth of July is one way to kick off the summer holiday.

The sunrise trek leads runners south on Bayshore Drive, past the Al Lang Stadium and the Dali Museum and right back.

The race starts at 6:30 a.m., and then 7:30 a.m. for “late” risers.

More at raceroster.com/events/2021/48059/st-pete-pier-runm.

Summer Flicks

After a year of streaming services and couchside popcorn, the Gulfport Historical Society is bringing the big outdoor screen to movie lovers – specifically Florida movie lovers.

Screening first on Friday, June 18, the free Florida Summer Cinema Series

is showing plucky favorites such as “Hoot,” “The Birdcage,” and “Summer Rental,” on the third Friday of each month until September.

The lawn of the Gulfport History Museum will be chock full of lawn chairs and coolers, so it’s best to arrive early.

More at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

