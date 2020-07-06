Summer Fun in Gulfport

In an effort to keep a few normalities going in life during the summer of a pandemic, the City of Gulfport offered a limited kid’s summer camp to Gulfport residents and employees.

The children do not have to wear masks due to their ages and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. However, the recreation department isn’t allowing any outside visitors. Children are kept in small groups no more than nine children to one coach.

City Staff conduct curbside drop-off health checks (including a contactless temperature check and symptom screening) from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and curbside pick-up for parents from 4 to 5 p.m.

“The City of Gulfport Recreation will continue to observe CDC guidelines and make any adjustments as necessary. Staff will clean, sanitize and disinfect the facility multiple times throughout the summer camp day,” Gulfport’s Recreation Department website reads.