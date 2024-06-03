Summer Loving: Your Pinellas Summer Events Guide

Summer is here! That means long, slow days and extra time for fun. The Gabber Newspaper‘s Pinellas summer events guide is packed with ideas for making this summer season extra special. Whether you like art, theater, or getting outdoors, we have an activity for everyone.

Pinellas Summer Events Guide

Pinellas Summer Events: Art Exhibits and Classes

Paradise City Painter Sue Graef and glass blower Benjamin Elliot come together to celebrate and explore urban space. Morean Arts Center Chihuly Collection, 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through June 15. 727-896-4527, moreanartscenter.org.

Fresh Squeezed 8 Explore the Morean Arts Center Fresh Squeezed 8 show showcasing the emerging Florida artists Jayde Archbold, Brittani Brown, Camilla Byrd, Alexis Childress, Emily Martinez, and Karina Yanes. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through June 27. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

Never the Same Song A first-of-its-kind exhibition showcasing work by found art specialists Lizzi Bougatsos and Lonnie Holley. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. Through Sept. 15. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Live Conservation Conservationist Luis Seixas isn’t just presenting a 500-year-old tabernacle, he is meticulously restoring the artifact from Northern Spain. Learn about the fascinating art and science of this work and be a part of history. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. Through June 23. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Flora & Fauna Nature is beautiful and so is art. Explore the magic of nature through art in the work of A Galban, Adriano Nicot, Jorge Dans, Frolián Escobar, Josignacio, and Leslie Hiatt. Explore pieces inspired by nature’s color, line, and creativity. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Through July 7. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

…Worth the Drive

2024 Emerging Artists There are always fresh artists to discover at Creative Pinellas. Welcome 10 brand new artists to the scene at the annual Creative Pinellas Gallery 2024 Emerging Artists exhibition. All 10 creators are recipients of their 2024 Emerging Artist grants. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Through July 21. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Craft Demonstrations Heritage Village stages weekly craft demonstrations of heritage arts, including basketmaking with Tampa Bay Basketmakers Guild (Thurs., May 30-Aug. 29); blacksmith demonstrations (Sat., June 22-Aug. 31), and weaving (June 1, July 6, and Aug. 3). Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo. Through Aug. 29. 727-582-2123, heritagevillagefl.org.

June Arts

True to the Tint Explore the evolution of color photography from 19th-century hand-painting to 20th-century autochromes. The True to the Tint: The Quest for Color Photography exhibit shows the history of artists adding deep toned tints to black-and-white photographs. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. June 1-Sept. 22. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Resilient Reflections Green Book of Tampa Bay’s fourth annual art show Resilient Reflections is bringing the heat with art of many mediums from POC artsits. Take in at featured work by Zulu Painter, Bartholomuse, Myiah Pink, and many others. Enjoy live performances by Dennis Amadeus, Zeta the Babe, and Shyann during this one-night-only display of creativity. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. June 1. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Paper Making Craft your own homemade paper from recycled materials. Perfect for letters, scrapbooking and paper arts! Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. June 4. Email ArtsCenter@mygulfport.us to register.

Looking for more things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper's full calendar of events.

Art Classes for Kids Join the Gulfport Arts Center for some crafty summer fun. Activities include Matisse paper cut outs (June 4), finger painting (June 11), styrofoam block prints (June 25), collage portraits (July 2), Huichol yarn painting (July 9), zines (July 16), and rock pets (July 23). Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. Email ArtsCenter@mygulfport.us to sign up. mygulfport.us.

Jenny Bleackley Brenda McMahon Gallery welcomes watercolorist Jenny Bleackley, whose delicate works feature Florida’s wildflowers. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. June 7. 727-454-0453, brendamcmahongallery.com.

Wildpath: Connect and Protect Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundations celebrates 200,000 acres approved for conservation with a photography exhibit featuring properties protected through conservation programs. Wild Space Gallery, 2530 Terminal Dr. S., St. Petersburg. June 8-Aug. 23. floridawildlifecorridor.org.

Story Time at The Dalí Volunteers at The Dalí dive into surrealism, kid-style – with surreal stories and illustrations from books in The Dalí’s library. The Dalí Museum, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. June 16 & Aug. 20. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Graphic Worlds: Exploring Coming and Anime Art Explore the art of visual storytelling with an extraordinary collection of paintings, illustrations, video art, glass art, and sculpture. Presented in partnership with Tampa Bay’s Metro Convention and Comic Convention. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. June 28-30. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

July Arts

Mini Screen Prints Have you ever wondered how silkscreen printing works? Find out at this free mini screen print class. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. July 2. Email ArtsCenter@mygulfport.us to register.

By the Sea: A Mermaid-Themed Group Art Show That’s just so Gulfport! The Gulfport Arts Center presents the work of local artists with a distinctly marine theme. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. July 7-Aug. 7. mygulfport.us.

Skyway 2024: A Contemporary Collaboration Seven Tampa Bay artists take over the MFA, from the façade to the Baroque gallery. These artists create new ways of engaging its extensive permanent collection and history. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. July 13-Nov. 3. 727-896-2667, skywaytampabay.com.

Art in Mind Tours A tour designed especially for adults with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers. James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. July 20. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org.

August Arts

Icons & Symbols of the Borderland: Art from the U.S.-Mexico Crossroads This special exhibition consists of pieces by artists of the Juntos Art Association of El Paso, TX. Explore the nature and culture of the U.S.-Mexico border with more than 90 pieces of art. James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Aug. 24-Jan. 19, 2025. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org.

Pinellas Summer Events: Stage and Song

June

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Gender-queer punk rock singer Hedwig tells her story of desire and abandonment in this powerful rock musical. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Through June 9 at American Stage; Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. June 13-16 at Jannus Live. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

And Baby Makes Seven A baby is on the way for Anna and Ruth with help from their friend Paul. But how will the three imaginary children that already live in their house respond? Find out in this strange dramedy performance from Gulfport’s own Gulfport Community Players. Catherine A Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. June 6-16. 727-322-0316, gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Looking for more things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown What is happiness? The answer may reveal itself in this classic musical, based on Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip. freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. June 6-16. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Lucia Di Lammermoor St. Pete Opera stages this classic story of love, betrayal, and madness set against a romantic Scottish background. Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. June 7-11. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org.

Drag in Love with Unity A musical extravaganza in drag. Special guests include Queens Iman Holdridge, Jay Miah, Autumn V, Lady Liemont, and Juno Vibranz. Catherine A Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. June 21. eventbrite.com.

Sophisticated Swing When’s the last time you had a good jazz night? Spend the evening with local blues legends, Fred Johnson and Theo Valentin as they cook up jazzy classics with the band. freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. June 29. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

July

The Figs A magical kingdom features a king addicted to figs, a daughter in love with an innkeeper, and a shape-shifting storyteller. World premiere. American Stage, 163 3rd Street N., St. Petersburg. July 10-Aug. 4. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

August

Fable A “story-behind-the-story” based on a Broadway classic, asking what happens when two show business sisters take two very different views on how their story should be told. freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Aug. 9-Sep. 8. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Little Women: The Musical St. Petersburg City Theatre’s teen program presents this classic story of the March family growing up and finding their voices. St. Petersburg City Theatre; 4025 31st Street S., St. Petersburg. Aug. 9-11. spcitytheatre.org.

Books

Book Talks

Book Talks at Tombolo Tombolo Books brings a host of fantastic Florida authors together to present their newest work. Save the date for: Kent Wascom (The Great State of West Florida, May 28); Sloan Harlow (Everything We Never Said, May 29); Randy Wayne White (One Deadly Eye, June 3); Lori Roy (Lake Country, June 4); L.L. Kirchner (Florida Girls, June 6); Olivia Muenter (Such a Bad Influence, June 11); Alejandro Nodarse (Blood in the Cut, June 12); Alicia Thompson (The Art of Catching Feelings, June 20); Jackie Morera (Abuelo’s Flower Shop, June 22); Rob Sanders (Queer and Fearless, June 25); Melissa Mogollon (OYE, July 1); and Laura van den Berg (State of Paradise, July 12). Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Tara Lush & Margaret Lashley Two leading ladies of the Florida mystery genre in one delightful conversation. There’s trouble in paradise – and it’s such fun! Books at Park Place, 6800 Gulfport Blvd. S., Suite 113, South Pasadena. June 1. 727-388-9093, facebook.com/BooksAtParkPlace.

Book Club

The Gabber Newspaper’s Book Club Join The Gabber Newspaper’s book club – featuring Florida writers and Florida stories. Upcoming reads include: Andrew Holleran’s The Kingdom of Sand (June 12); Deb Rogers’s Florida Woman (July 10); and Emily St. John Mandel’s The Lola Quartet (Aug. 14). Neptune Grill, 5501 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Email amanda@thegabber.com.

…For the Kiddos (and Worth the Drive)

Oxford Exchange Children’s Book Fair Head to Tampa’s elegant Oxford Exchange for a chance to meet Tampa Bay area children’s authors and find some fabulous summer reads. Oxford Exchange, 420 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. June 2. 813-253-0222, oxfordexchange.com.

History and Culture

All Summer Long

Historic Downtown St. Pete Trolley Tour From Roser Park to Coffee Pot Bayou, this tour on wheels hits all the highlights of St. Pete history (June 1, July & Aug. 3). Or if you’re keen to take to the water, check out the city’s historic boat tour (May 30, June 15, June 27, July 20, Jule 25, Aug. 17 & Aug. 29). St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE., St. Petersburg. June 1, July 6 & Aug. 3. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

Gulfport Evening Walking Tour Gulfport Arts & Heritage leads a stroll through the unique history of our seaside hamlet. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. June 20, July 18, & Aug. 15. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

June

Juneteenth Celebrate this national holiday with the city of St. Petersburg. You’ll find music, poetry, dancing, food, and community resources. Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. June 1. 727-893-7134, stpeteparksrec.org.

Gulfport Pride Live music, a business décor contest, and more than 130 local vendors make Gulfport’s Pride Month celebration a not-to-be-missed affair. Save time for the Pride Flag Raising at Gulfport Public Library (10am). Downtown Gulfport Waterfront District, Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. June 1. gulfportprideflorida.com.

Flag Day Former New York City Opera Soprano Catherine Bassett leads this celebration with the National Anthem, and a musical performance by The New Horizons Band of Gulfport. Veteran’s Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. June 14. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us.

July

Gulfport’s 4th of July Celebrations A fishing derby, sand sculpture contest, live music, a parade, and — of course! — fireworks. Multiple locations in Gulfport’s downtown. July 4. mygulfport.us/july_4th_celebration.

August

Gulfport Geckofest We made it, queens! Celebrate the close of another long, hot summer with Gulfport’s signature festival. Downtown Waterfront District, Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Aug. 31. visitgulfportflorida.com/gecko-fest.

…Worth the Drive

Fabric of Freedom: Juneteenth Fashion Show Featuring fashions from the last 120 years, jazz saxophone, snacks and drinks. Proceeds benefit Tampa Bay History Center. St. James at Encore, 1201 N. Governor St., Tampa. June 19. 813-228-0097, tampabayhistory.center.org.

…For the Kiddos

JuneTEENth.Gulfport Kiwanis Club sponsors this youth-oriented celebration, featuring music, games, vendors and food. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. June 15. facebook.com/gulfportkiwanis.

St. Pete Pride Youth & Family Day A special event for LGBTQIA+ youth, families, and allies featuring family-focused activities, vendors, and performances. North Straub Park, 300 NE to 400 Bayshore Drive NE., St. Petersburg. June 8. stpetepride.org.

Nature and Outdoors

All Summer Long

Kayaking Adventure: Coffee Pot Bayou Join Get Fit St. Pete for a monthly kayaking adventure on scenic Coffee Pot Bayou. Participants must pre-register for the paddle and register for a free Get Fit Membership. Ages 16+. Coffee Pot Park, First St. & 30th Ave. NE., St. Petersburg. June 24, July 23, & Aug. 27. 727-892-5994, HealthyStPeteFl.com/get-fit.

St. Pete Beach Dune Savers Are you curious about native plants that grow on the beaches? Learn how these Florida flora beautify and preserve our unique dune ecosystems with the St. Pete Beach Dune Savers. St. Pete Beach. June 7, June 14, June 21, & June. 29. stpetebeach.org.

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Lend a hand to keep Gulfport’s beaches beautiful. Bags, pickers, pails, gloves, and water all supplied. Gulfport Municipal Beach, Pavilion #4, 5598 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport. June 8, July 13, & Aug. 10. facebook.com/GulfportGrassRoots.

Community Tree Giveaway Want a free tree to plant in your yard? Bring a drivers license or water bill (to show your residency) and bring one home! 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street S., Gulfport. June 15, July 20, & Aug. 17. mygulfport.us/recreation/parks/trees.

June

Should I Stay or Should I Go? Ornithologist Beth Forys reveals the lives of Florida’s fascinating colonial seabirds, black skimmers, at Gulfport Arts & Heritage’s monthly Porch Party. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. June 21. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Florida Nature Webinars Weedon Island Preserve presents free webinars with local experts on fascinating Florida topics, including “Rhythms of Nature” with wildlife biologist Jeanne Murphy (Jun. 15) and “Pinellas’ Native Orchids” with botanist James Stevenson (June 20). Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

Flying Through the Eye of the Storm When a storm’s a brewing, NOAA researchers fly into the downpour to uncover key information to keep the public safe, informed, and up to date. Join experts at the preserve to learn all about how this dangerous feat is accomplished each storm season – just in time for storm season. Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE., St. Petersburg. June 29. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

…For the Kiddos

Learn and Play at Florida Botanical Gardens Kid-focused programs including Sensory Exploration (May 28, June 12, July 17, & Aug. 14), Story Time (May 29, June 3, June 26, July 3, July 31, Aug. 5 & Aug. 28), Plant Play (June 5, July 15, & Aug. 7), Imagination Time (June 18, July 24, & Aug. 21), and many others. Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. 727-753-7840, flbgfoundation.org.

Flick & Splash Take your family to these family friendly “dive-in” movie nights at local pools, including Super Mario Bros (June 7, Northwest Pool); Trolls Band Together (June 14, Jennie Hall Pool); Wish (June 21, North Shore Aquatic Complex); Migration (June 28, Shore Acres Pool); Paw Patrol: The Movie (July 5, Lake Vista Pool); Under the Boardwalk (Jule 12, Fossil Park Pool); The Little Mermaid (July 19, Childs Park Pool); Kung Fu Panda 4 (July 26, E. H. McLin Pool); Elemental (Aug. 2, Walter Fuller Pool). stpeteparksrec.org

