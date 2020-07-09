Summer Treats We Loved

Dare we declare? Gulfport is the greatest town.

And what could possibly have us feeling so declarative? Ice Cream.

Last week Gabber staff had the opportunity to taste Janet Impastato and Tina Grello’s freshest icy concoctions: hazelnut and salted butter pecan.

The opinion was unanimous: Both flavors have a luxurious taste and texture. A scoop of hazelnut leaves the tongue velvety smooth with its heavier, cheesecake-like balance. It’s light and sweet, then the roasted hazelnut flavor winds into a ribbon of decadent melted cream.

While the hazelnut was a roller coaster of texture and taste, the salted butter pecan lives up to its name. For those who love butterscotch, this is the splash of buttery goodness you’ve been looking for.

Need a summer treat? Find Let It Be Ice Cream on Facebook or visit them in downtown Gulfport later this summer for traditional ice cream, along with vegan and dairy free options. Impastato and Grello are also promising a few new surprises as well.