Corey Avenue Sunday Market Continues

by Lisa Leveroni

The Corey Avenue Sunday Market will continue.
Sunday Market on Corey fans can breathe a sigh of relief: The Market will continue.

At the July 25 St. Pete Beach commission meeting, attorney Jane Graham represented the Corey Avenue Business Association (CABA) and gave a presentation. There was still talk of the past association between CABA and the Tampa Bay Markets. The City Commission closed the discussion by the commission’s declaration that the last Sunday Market managed by Tampa Bay Markets would be on Aug. 6. The new Florida Penguin Productions managers will take over on Aug. 13.

