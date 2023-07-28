Sunday Thai Market at Tampa Temple

Thai is my absolute favorite cuisine on the planet. Thai green curry is my signature dish as a chef. In college, I backpacked around southeast Asia and fell head-over-heels in love with Thailand. I was profoundly moved by the history, culture, food, and landscape. I was ecstatic when I learned Wat Mongkolratanaram, a Thai Buddhist Temple in Tampa (known as Wat Tampa to the locals), has an open-air market with authentic Thai food every Sunday. This is an experience that I highly recommend, regardless of your obsession with Thai food.

Wat Tampa sits on the Palm River, under a shaded canopy of Spanish moss trees. Tropical orchids and flowers decorate the grounds, and the ambiance is exotic and peaceful. The setting is truly spectacular. Tables get set up under a section of covered porch where Temple members sell authentic Thai foods. There are curries, noodles, soups, and other goodies — all scratch-made.

Authentic Thai Food

Aromas of lemongrass, galangal, and coconut caught me as I snaked my way through the noodle line. With each breath, I was instantly transported back to Thailand. For $10, you can nosh on a giant bowl of soup (chicken, pork, or veggie) or Pad Thai (chicken or tofu). The elder ladies sold bowls of soup and boxes of Pad Thai to hungry visitors, while the Temple men cooked furiously in the background.

Another table had desserts, spring rolls, mango sticky rice, and curries (all $2-13). Each container of homemade curry was served with a side of steamed white rice and wrapped in a plastic bag for take away. I indulged in the green curry (spicy and herbaceous) and the Massaman curry (sweet and mild), both with chicken and both scrumptious.

All the money from the market goes back to the Temple.

Regional Curries

Food styles in Thailand vary by region. The most well known Central region has dishes like Pad Thai, green curry, and Tom Yum (hot and sour soup). The southern region is heavily influenced by Malaysian and Indonesian cuisine, churning out stewed curries like the deliciously sweet, Massaman. Myanmar and Laos heavily influence the northern and northeast region with grilled meats and contrasting textures.

Sunday Thai Market

In addition to food, the Temple’s Sunday market also sells orchids and plants. I picked up a Thai hot pepper plant for my garden ($12) and a handmade prayer bracelet ($2) made by a child who attends the Temple school. Regular Buddhist services take place every Sunday at 1 p.m. and include chanting and meditation. If you are new to Buddhism, please read up on proper Buddhist Temple etiquette guide before attending. You’ll likely see the monks who live on the property, but be respectful and refrain from taking pictures of them.

Tips: Bring cash for the market and arrive before 9 a.m. The food sells out early.

Wat Mongkolratanaram Temple, 5306 Palm River Road, Tampa, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 813-621-1669, wattampainenglish.com

