Sunflower Private School’s Free Food Pantry Makeover

From a worn-out orange to an emerald green, this Gulfport free food pantry got the glow-up it deserved. The pantry resides in front of the Sunflower Private School.

June Johns said she donates non-perishable to this pantry. One day, she found the pantry’s window shattered. She couldn’t leave it in that condition. Johns reached out to the Sunflower Private School to give the pantry a makeover.

Once she got the green light from the school, she went to work. Johns said a man named Yevhen replaced the broken plexiglass window and rotting wood on the sides of the box. After slight renovations, Yevhen painted the box.

“I then applied descriptive and decorative vinyl decals, matching the motif of the Sunflower School,” Johns said.

Brand-New Pantry

The pantry has two shelves with two black crates attached to the wooden stands below. Now, the pantry is green with bright yellow sunflower stickers with the words “food pantry” across the sides. There are more sunflowers on the front and a list of foods allowed in the pantry on the window.

On June 1, the City of Gulfport decided to remove food pantries on public lands due to reports of misuse at certain locations. Since this food pantry is on private property, it is able to stay.

“A woman who lives nearby the food pantry reported that the box is constantly in use with items left in the box almost snapped up immediately,” Johns said. “… she reported there is a boy young boy who stops by the box for food every day.”

With these renovations, Gulfportians can continue donating food and receive food or supplies from this pantry.

Sunflower Private School, 5313 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.