SunFlower School is Permanently Planted in Gulfport

SunFlower School’s relationship and strength-based, child-centered, inclusive, hands-on education has endeared the school to Gulfportians as a community of learners for more than 50 years.

A half century ago, Eckerd College students who believed in a different educational model created the private school. Co-Directors Bevin O’Brien and Nicole Riveros currently run the school. The school is considered a project-based, nature-infused, and whole-child design education.

For more than 40 years, the kindergarten through fifth grade school resided within the Gulfport Presbyterian Church at 5313 27th Ave. S.

In April 2022, the 75-year-old church decided to close its doors. The school and church staff worked harmoniously together for decades. It was clear the legacy they built together had deep roots.

O’Brien attended SunFlower as a child. She and Riveros are first and foremost educators who stepped up together to run the school as directors. Although the real estate world was a foreign one, they embarked on a new mission to buy the church building as a permanent home for their school.

Forever Home

SunFlower closed on the property June 15, purchasing the entire parcel for $1.3 million. This is slightly less than the $1.5 million valuation by Pinellas County Property Appraiser.

The parcel holds two buildings. The smaller building faces 54th Avenue and houses Creative Play Preschool. SunFlower uses the main building, which faces 27th Avenue South.

Creative Play Preschool Director Susan “Kya” Belcher leased the smaller space on the property for 14 years to house what she calls a “farm school.” Students ages 3-7 play and work in the gardens, gather from fruit trees, and feed chickens and rabbits.

Creative Play hoped to purchase the property as well.

Ultimately, the Presbytery of Tampa Bay, the Dunedin-based umbrella for Tampa Bay-area Presbyterian churches, chose to sell the property to SunFlower. SunFlower renewed Creative Play’s lease.

Belcher declined to comment for this article.

A Special Thanks

“There were so many key players in making this dream become a reality. Countless people behind the scenes fundraised, made calls, and donated their money, time and expertise,” O’Brien explained. “We would like to give a special thanks to David Ottinger (SunFlower alumni dad and grandpa) who tirelessly supported us as our legal representative throughout these lengthy and complicated 16 months.”

“We received an incredible outpouring of support from the moment we started the SunFlower School House Campaign,” said Riveros.

The School House Campaign relied on legacy families and local partners to raise more than $500,000 in cash.

“We are grateful to Waterfall Bank, especially Andy Williams, who believed in SunFlower School when other banks hesitated,” said O’Brien.

When asked about future plans for the site, O’Brien said they want to preserve the history of the location.

“We are really excited to have more space and be able to beautify the school’s property, while preserving some of the style and the historical value of the Gulfport Presbyterian Church,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien credited Alyssa Marie Dunlap from the Happy Mural Project for painting a sunflower mural on the south side of the building.

“We are also having a local sign painter paint new signs that keep the historical feel of the previous signs, @sunsigns.stpete,” O’Brien said. “We plan to re-dream and design the green areas of the property and the courtyard.”

Safe Haven

“The SunFlower School is a safe haven for so many families.” Riveros said, “We are really grateful for the high interest in our school. We have a unique setting that is built largely on relationship building. As of now, we are mostly full and have a running waitlist for the 2023-2024 school year.”

“We are excited to continue the unique, rich educational experience we have been providing for over 50 years, while growing our community and adding permanent features to our new/old home. We are thrilled to stay in Gulfport and develop more of a bridge with the community,” O’Brien said.