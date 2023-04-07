Sunken boats and “at risk” boats are a common problem in Boca Ciega Bay. Officials, including the Gulfport Police Department, addressed two such issues recently.

While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is handling one farther out in the water, the other sunken vessel is closer to shore, according to GPD. That boat has no owner and no registration number. Gulfport police are working with Pinellas County on its removal and its costs. Police say the sailboat is about 20 feet long and white with red trim. It has no motor.

On March 29, GPD Sergeant Rob Burkhart also met with the owner of another boat anchored off the Gulfport shore that was having problems.

Burkhart said the owner placed air bags under the vessel to get it upright and the keel had gotten stuck on the bottom of the bay. Burkhart said the situation with that boat — which was 200 feet offshore — was rectified and is no longer in view of the shoreline.

According to the FWC, “Derelict and at-risk vessels are a concern because they can endanger marine life and habitat, pose threats to public safety, and cause property damage as they drift on or beneath the water’s surface. Derelict vessels that block navigable waterways can also pose a navigational hazard. Law enforcement officers with the FWC as well as state, county, and local officers conduct periodic inspections and take appropriate actions to reduce the risk these vessels present.”