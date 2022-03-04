Sunken Gardens Has a Flowery Past

This summer, visitors to Sunken Gardens will see something new at the classic St. Pete attraction. Or rather, something old: A new History Center, devoted to telling the story of the 110-year-old site, will open in the restored building that once served as the park’s entrance. Inside, an exhibit will feature historic photographs and documents, home videos, and interviews with the family of George Turner, who bought the land in 1911 and, over three generations, transformed a shallow pond and sinkhole into a living work of art.

“We’re learning so much about the property that we didn’t know before,” Jennifer Tyson, the center’s Education Coordinator, says. She’s overseen the remodel of the 440 square foot space and worked with volunteer archivists, including Turner’s granddaughter, to collect, catalog, and digitize historical materials.

Some of their best finds so far: the original lettering for “Turner’s Sunken Gardens,” seen on old postcards of the site and found intact, layered under on the building’s facade, and the multicolored “crazy” pattern that graces so many of the garden’s sidewalks emblazoned on the original cement floor.

“They did most of this stuff themselves,” Tyson says. “We see it in these old pictures, hear it in these old stories. They loved creating and making with their own hands.”

And of course, they also loved plants. Another revelation came through the love letters between George and his wife, Eula, where dreams of marital bliss mixed with visions of the earthly paradise they would build together.

“Their letters will say things like, ‘I can’t wait until we go and pick out trees for our grove’,” says Tyson. The exhibit highlights Eula’s role building the attraction. “She was doing programming, organizing tours, welcoming garden clubs. She was notorious for clipping flowers from the gardens to give to guests and take to events.”

The exhibit also showcases the community’s role in supporting Sunken Gardens, especially in 1999 when St. Pete residents agreed to a tax increase to help the City of St. Petersburg buy the attraction and preserve it.

“This place was almost a condominium!” exclaims Tyson, sweeping her hand past a verdant wall of royal palm and bougainvillea. “A key message I want people to take away with them is that it takes community involvement to preserve a place like this.”

Money for the 1940s-era entrance restoration, historical exhibits, plaza seating and an orchid arbor came from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.