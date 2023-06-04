Florida isn’t exactly known for its authentic Mexican cuisine. When I think of tacos and carnitas, El Paso comes to mind, not the Gulf of Mexico. Us locals all have our go-tos, but Sunrise Tacos may be one to skip for now.

In late February, Sunrise Tacos opened a second location off popular Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Taking up residence in the old Gayle’s Diner building, this new eatery dishes up nosh that barely supersedes Taco Bell. Call me harsh, but it’s true.

I was intrigued by the concept of breakfast tacos and coffee served all day. After all, who wouldn’t want to throw down on some Eggs a la Mexicana with a hot cup of Joffrey’s coffee? But the menu is mismatched with tacos, protein smoothies, and açaí bowls.

Sunrise Tacos offers various breakfast tacos with combinations of chorizo, eggs, beans and potato. For lunch, choose from eight different taco proteins, ranging from barbacoa and el pastor to baja fish and smoked beef brisket, only $4.25 each.

But you get what you pay for.

I opted for a mix-and-match selection of three lunch tacos with ground beef, veggie, and shredded chicken on homemade corn tortillas, along with table side guacamole and chips. The first turnoff was that my tacos were presented on a dirty taco holder, leaking their fixings all over the bar. As a chef, I believe presentation sets the mood for a meal. This should have been my red flag.

The ground beef, while a hefty portion, was dry and lackluster in flavor. My veggie taco consisted of lukewarm refried beans that in no way tasted homemade as described. But the shredded chicken taco, served in a tangy lime tortilla was pretty decent, albeit served with gummy queso. It’s worth noting that the guacamole, though clearly made in-house, was not “table side” as advertised on their online menu. However, it did arrive with a basket of warm tortilla chips. Thumbs up for that.

About the Condiments

The most disturbing part of my Mexican fiesta was the triad of condiments brought out to me in squeeze bottles. Not only was I unable to squeeze any of the rojo or verde sauces out of the bottles (annoying) but the sour cream was outdated per the establishment’s label on the bottle. A tip for restaurants everywhere who serve condiments that are pre-proportioned and dated for guests to see, make sure to adhere State of Florida Department of Health chapter 14E-11 for Food Hygiene, subsection 64E-11.004(14): Food shall be discarded if not sold or served within seven days of preparation. This sour cream was outdated by six days.

Future diners may want to explore one of the fruit smoothies ($7) or an açaí bowl ($14) with add-ons like CBD, turmeric, beetroot, or a “green superfood blend” (for an additional charge.) But I called it quits after the taco fiasco.

Bottom line: Sunrise Tacos leaves much to be desired when it comes to Mexican cuisine on the beaches.

If You Go

Sunrise Tacos, 455 75th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 727-954-5978