To the delight of some and the chagrin of others, the SunRunner will be on the move within three months.

Officials with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced July 13 that the official start date of the new “bus rapid transit” service is Friday, Oct. 21. The new lines stretch along 1st Avenue North and South between downtown St. Petersburg and the beaches, giving passengers what the PSTA believes will be a faster and more cost-efficient ride.

If you’re not sure about whether this is for you, it won’t cost you anything to find out. The SunRunner will be completely free to ride for its first six months in operation, officials said. After that, the service will be a completely cashless system – trips can be planned and paid for using a smartphone or a PSTA Flamingo Fares card.

Buses will arrive every 15 minutes during peak hours. PSTA has built 30 stations along the route with digital displays and real-time bus arrival information.

A dedicated lane in each direction has been assigned for this service, with giant painted letters emphasizing the message, “BUS ONLY.” This lane is called a BAT (Bus And Turn) lane, and PSTA officials advise motorists that they can only use them for turning and can be in the lane no more than one city block. Bike lanes along 1st Avenue North and South are being moved to Central Avenue.

PSTA maintains that these changes will actually reduce traffic congestion since motorists will not be hindered by the stop-and-go pattern of buses, and the BAT lanes will provide better visibility and opportunity for turns, with the remaining lanes going faster since motorists are not delayed by turning vehicles.

Many local drivers are not so sure.