“[Super bloom] became a metaphor for me because I was going through a lot of tough stuff in my own life, personally. So I was [asking] ‘where’s my superbloom’?” comedian Darryl Lenox told The Gabber.

Nine years after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, “Blind Ambition”, Lenox hosted an album release party for his second album, “Super Bloom” on Dec. 17 at Ricky T’s on Treasure Island, and an afterparty at Cj’s on The Island.

Lenox titled the project after the California super blooms, a phenomenon occurring when particularly dry landscapes blossom into fields upon fields of flowers, usually following heavy rain spells.

He lost his vision completely in early 2021.

“When you can’t see things your other senses just take over and you have to be very aware of those, and so I feel so much more dynamic and strong now that I don’t have to fight with trying to see what I can and can’t see anymore. So I feel completely whole,” he told The Gabber.

According to Lenox, his approach to comedy changed since losing his sight. For his second album, he bases content off of the energy he feels others emit, rather than sees.

“I’ve never been a news guy, but especially now, not being able to do or listen to or read anybody’s posts, or that kind of stuff,” Lenox said. “When somebody is talking about something to me with great passion, I go ‘oh!’ because at the cornerstone of every sense of humor, there’s passion.”

Lenox continued to say that taboo and controversial topics only come up in his sets when they resonate with him.

“My point being, whatever you are, I can’t see it. So your energy and how you express yourself is always going to affect me. So when I’m talking about things on stage, I can’t see your tattoos; I’m not talking about your flag,” Lenox said.

Lenox expects to go on tour for the album. In talking about his ambitions, he shared one of his favorite mantras.