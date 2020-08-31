Superheroes and More: Gecko Ball Through the Years

A man in a green superhero costume and gold cap with arms spread wide
Gecko Man Jon Ziegler makes an appearance at 2018 ‘s “GeckoCon.” Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

Special thanks to Jon Ziegler for his help with this piece. 

The Gecko Ball, arguably the most popular annual event in Gulfport, was canceled this year, like so much else, due to COVID-19. But even a pandemic can’t dampen the spirit of devotees of Gulfport’s unofficial mascot, who are dreaming of next year – and planning their costumes for “Geckostand” 2021. Gecko Queen Jody Robinson will fulfill her queenly duties for another year. In the meantime, the Gabber’s taking a trip down memory lane with the help of costumer and regular Gecko Ball organizer, Jon Ziegler, to celebrate Gecko Ball through the years.

2009 The Gecko Ball debuted in 2009 with no theme and few pictures are available. It was held at Bellini’s (now Sea Dog Cantina). It was the year the Geckotini, the signature cocktail for all gecko balls since, was introduced.

A man in glasses and a green and turquoise shirt smiles at camera.
Jon Ziegler attends the first Gecko Ball in 2009, and the only non-themed , non-costumed event. It was held at Bellini’s, now Sea Dog Cantina. Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2010 The first themed Gecko Ball: “Geckos in Wonderland.” It was held at the Peninsula Inn, and completely sold out. This was the first year organizers introduced a live gecko art auction. Artists got gecko templates to showcase their artistic talents.

Three people in Alice and Wonderland-themed costumes pose in front of a giant Queen of Hearts background.
Geckos in Wonderland. Pictured: Richard Radovic (White Rabbit), Suzanne Sottile (Alice) and Jon Ziegler (Mad Hatter). Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2011 This year’s theme was “The Lizard of Oz.” The Peninsula Inn hosted and it was, once again, a complete sell out.

Two men in Wizard of Oz-themed costumes and props pose for camera.
Gecko Ball attendees in 2011 dressed as characters in “The Lizard of Oz,” Jon Ziegler as Winkie Guard and Richard Radovic as the Cyclone. Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2012 “Hooray for Geckowood” was the theme for 2012, and was the last Gecko Ball held at the Peninsula Inn because the party was getting too big.

Three people pose in 1920s Flapper costumes in front of a black car.
2012 celebrated “Hooray for Geckowood” with Jon Ziegler as Daphne, Suzanne Sottile as Sugar and Richard Radovic as Josephine in “Some Like it Hot.” Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2013  The first Gecko Ball held at the Casino, “Gecko Night Fever,” sold out at 400 people. The first Gecko Queen, Faun Weaver, was crowned. This year also saw the first public vote on the Gecko Ball theme. 

Two men in disco costumes, black and red, smile at camera.
Gecko Night Fever in 2013 with Richard Radovic and Jon Ziegler as a couple of disco dudes. Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2014 “Roaring Geckos” was a hit, selling out at 400 tickets. The Gecko Queen that year was Wesley Ray.

Two men in 1920s gangster costumes, one with machine gun prop and one with green suit, smile at camera.
2014’s “Roaring Geckos” with Richard Radovic and Jon Ziegler dressed as gangsters. Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2015 NOLA vibes abounded with a “Gecko Gras” theme and Vivian Hawker became the Gecko Queen.

A man in an all-white 18th Century costume with white umbrella and long white wig in front of water.
Jon Ziegler was the Vampire Lestat at the 2015 “Gecko Gras.” Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2016 Attendees went “20,000 Geckos Under the Sea” and Joan Samuel was crowned Gecko Queen. This year introduced the Gecko Art Show, which highlighting artists who created geckos for the live auction. This was the first year artists were given free rein to use whatever medium they chose for their geckos.

A woman in a mermaid costume and a man in a pink fish costume with lighted eyes smile at the camera.
Ball-goers in 2016 went “20,000 Geckos Under the Sea.” Carmen Cardona swam under the sea as a mermaid and Jon Ziegler as a kissing fish. Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2017 “Geckostock” proved to be a groovy theme and Brian Liggins took home the Gecko Queen honor.  

Two men in Batman and Robin costumes smile at the camera
At 2017’s “Geckostock” Ball, Jon Ziegler made an appearance as Batman with John Shirley as his sidekick, Robin. Courtesy Jon Ziegler.

 

2018 “GeckoCon” celebrated the comicon culture with superheroes and more for the 10th year Gecko Ball. The Gecko Queen that year was Jon Ziegler.

2019 “Geckos of The Round Table” saw Jody Robinson crowned Gecko Queen. Her reign will continue to next year.

Women in pink princess costumes smiling with toy swords
Gecko Queen 2019 Jody Robinson celebrates with Lisa Kauffman. Courtesy Jody Robinson.

 

 

