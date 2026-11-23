Keep your news local. Support The Gabber Newspaper with a small monthly donation.

At The Gabber Newspaper, we believe everyone deserves access to reliable, independent community news.

From local government and community events to arts, culture, and neighborhood stories, The Gabber Newspaper keeps Gulfport — and all of South Pinellas — informed and connected.

But keeping it that way takes your support.

This Giving Tuesday, support the Thursday Morning Society and help keep local journalism thriving. The Thursday Morning Society is a nonprofit that helps fund The Gabber Newspaper and offers free printed materials, public seminars, and educational events to South Pinellas residents.

Give a Little. Get a Little.

As a thank-you for your generosity, we’re offering special gifts at different donation levels.

$25 — The Daily Brew: Custom Gabber car magnet

Custom Gabber car magnet $50 — The Coffee Club: Thursday Morning Society keychain

Thursday Morning Society keychain $100 — The Morning Regular: Custom coffee mug

Custom coffee mug $250 — The News Junkie: Coffee and mug bundle

Coffee and mug bundle $500 — The Community Champion: Supporter merchandise package and photo puzzle

Supporter merchandise package and photo puzzle $2,000 — The Hometown Hero: Home delivery of The Gabber Newspaper and a special supporter package

Go online to donate at thursdaymorningsociety.com.

Plus, the Thursday Morning Society is a 501(c)(3) organization, so contributions are tax-deductible.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.