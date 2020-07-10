A new mural created by local artists Jabari Reed-Diop and Derek Donnelly adorns the west wall of the Enoch Davis Community Center, 1111 18th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. The art is part of a campaign by the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area to encourage voting by mail this November. The official unveiling was planned for Fourth of July weekend, but due the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, will be held at a later date.

“Let’s keep our community safe and continue the tradition of civic engagement by voting by mail this year! Remember to suppress your cough, not your vote!” said Linsey Grove, president of the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area.