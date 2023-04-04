Artist Kylie Eichinger has a particular fascination with the surreal, and it has served her well.

The Boca Ciega High School freshman recently won a National Silver Medal in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Her photography entry, “I See You!!!” brought her the award. Eichinger competed against other high school students. The New York-based program bills itself as the longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in the country.

One of her favorite things to do with art is, as she put it, “taking something real and something unreal and putting them together.” So when her teacher, Rob Dallas, assigned her class to create a project related to surrealism, she was more than happy to tackle it.

“I thought of some ideas, and I turned my project in online,” said Eichinger. “He [Dallas] thought it was very good and interesting, and he asked me if I’d like to submit it to an art show. I said yes.”

The Competition

One other female student entered her work; both young women won a Golden Award at the district level. That allowed them to attend an awards show at Gibbs High School. Pinellas schools, as well as others from surrounding counties, had students there. After winning, artists could submit their work to the national level. That’s where Eichinger won a silver medal.

She has had her work included in art shows and books before, including at Thurgood Marshall Middle School where she attended before this year. But this most recent achievement was not something she expected.

“For the division I was in, it was definitely a surprise,” she said. “There were so many other good artists who had attended the show. I was very shocked and surprised that mine went as far as it did.”

Surreal Artist Kylie Eichinger’s “I See You!!!”

She submitted a photo of a portion of pizza with two eyes on it. She said it had no deep symbolism.

“I wouldn’t say I had an inspiration for it,” said Eichinger. “It was just a fun little project – something that stood out to me, and something that would be easy editing but still be fun at the same time.”

Eichinger used real eyes from another photo and combined them using Photoshop, which she learned in this year’s photography class.

“I used my friend’s eyes,” she said. “She has a freckle in one of her eyes, and I thought that would be really cool.”

Eichinger, well-spoken for a high school freshman, asked this reporter what he thought of her winning photo entry.

As for her career plans, she is in the medical track at BCHS and has her mind set on being a doctor.

As for her award-winning photography? “It’s just a fun hobby.”