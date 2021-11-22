Suspect caused $1,000 in damages at O’Maddy’s in Gulfport

On Nov. 14, someone allegedly caused more than $1,000 in damages at O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille.

According to police, “a person damaged the bathroom at a business causing over $1,000.00 in damage. The sink in the men’s bathroom was ripped off the wall and something was dumped into the toilet.”

Police say they have a suspect.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Tom Woodman said the case remains active; he declined to give any more details on the suspect.

Woodman said the suspect could face felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor defrauding an innkeeper charges.

Like this: Like Loading...