Suspect caused $1,000 in damages at O’Maddy’s in Gulfport

by

O'Maddy's in Gulfport at night, as seen from Williams Pier
The damage to the bathroom at O’Maddy’s totals more than $1,000, according to Gulfport Police. Photo by June Johns.

On Nov. 14, someone allegedly caused more than $1,000 in damages at O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille.

According to police, “a person damaged the bathroom at a business causing over $1,000.00 in damage. The sink in the men’s  bathroom was ripped off the wall and something was dumped into the toilet.”

Police say they have a suspect.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Tom Woodman said the case remains active; he declined to give any more details on the suspect.

Woodman said the suspect could face felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor defrauding an innkeeper charges.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: