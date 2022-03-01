Suspected Clearwater Gunman Arrested in South Pinellas

A sheriff's badge, with the inscription reading Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Police arrested a man in St. Pete after an alleged shooting in Clearwater.
A neighborhood dispute turned into attempted first degree murder charges for a Clearwater man after a police pursuit that stretched from Pinellas Park to South St. Petersburg.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a residence near 49th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard north of the county jail at 6:54 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, where they found a 32-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The suspected shooter had fled.

That set off a police hunt for Quinten Randolph, 23.

Police say Randolph fled the scene in a car later found abandoned near U.S. 19. in Pinellas Park.

Law enforcement officers used helicopter surveillance to follow another vehicle where Randolph was a passenger. That pursuit ended in St. Petersburg, near 42nd Street and 4th Avenue South.

Police arrested Randolph and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

